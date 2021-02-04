Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
WKN: A2DYY7 ISIN: SE0009997018 Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A 
Berlin
04.02.21
08:04 Uhr
30,100 Euro
+1,500
+5,24 %
04.02.2021
HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks completes repurchase of shares

HMS Networks AB (publ) has on February 4, 2021 purchased 50,000 shares (ISIN SE0009997018) for a price of SEK 308.65 per share. HMS Networks' holdings of own shares amounts to 204,916 after the repurchase. The total number of outstanding shares in the company is 46,818,868. The repurchase has been made on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment

  • HMS completes repurchases of shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74115709-8d90-44ee-b570-69c251228f4f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
