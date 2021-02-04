Magna Terra Minerals Inc.: Magna Terra Announces Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Appointments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSX-V:MTT) reports the resignation of Mr. Errol Farr, as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. In his place Mr. Bill Francis has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective January 29, 2021. Further, Mr Derek Knight has been retained as Director of Corporate Development, effective February 1, 2021.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Errol for his years of dedicated service to the Company and its shareholders, and wish him well in his future endeavours. At the same time I would like to welcome both Bill and Derek to the Magna Terra team, for what shapes up to be a very busy and exciting time for the Company."

~Lew Lawrick, President & CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Mr. Francis brings significant financial management and reporting experience in the junior mining industry to Magna Terra. He currently serves as Corporate Controller of Anaconda Mining Inc. where he manages the public financial reporting obligations and is involved in risk management, treasury and capital markets, and corporate development. Prior to joining Anaconda Mining in 2017, Mr. Francis previously worked as Corporate Controller with Jaguar Mining Inc. and Newmarket Gold Inc. (formerly Crocodile Gold Corp.). He obtained his CPA, CA with MNP LLP and holds a Master of Management and Professional Accounting (MMPA) from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Knight has two decades of experience in project management, cost efficiencies and continuous improvement, including a black belt in lean six sigma. His efforts are credited with providing eight figures plus in benefit to his clients. Mr. Knight currently serves as VP of Corporate Development for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. ("Snow Lake"), a private lithium exploration and development company. Previously, he served as the CEO for Snow Lake from its preliminary funding stages to where the company is now in the final stages of completing an initial listing on a US exchange. Prior to Snow Lake, Mr. Knight was COO of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV, where his responsibilities included the planning and building of the processing facility for their operating Zeolite Pozzolan quarry.

In conjunction with Mr Knight's appointment, the Company has granted him a total of 100,000 stock options in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from issuance and will have standard vesting conditions.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra owns three district-scale, advanced gold exploration projects in the world class mining jurisdictions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project, as well as an extensive portfolio of district scale drill ready projects available for option or joint venture.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets or markets for other commodities, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

