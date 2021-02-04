Redgate Software will present findings from its annual Database DevOps Report at its online summit, including how IT teams have responded to the pandemic by adopting DevOps faster, across more database platforms, and successfully moving to new working practices

Over the last four years, the State of Database DevOps Report from Redgate has benchmarked the rise in DevOps adoption in both application and database development, highlighting what changes are happening, where, and why. The latest report and survey, conducted while the world adjusted amid a global pandemic, shines a spotlight on how businesses are adapting software development to meet these new challenges.

To explore the findings from the report, discuss what the implications are, and look at what this means for DevOps in the years ahead, Redgate is hosting the Future of Database DevOps Summit on February 17 and 18, from 11am EST to 1pm EST.

Redgate will be joined at the Summit by keynote speaker Pramod Sadalage, Director at ThoughtWorks who enjoys the rare role of bridging the divide between database professionals and application developers. The author of books like 'Refactoring Databases: Evolutionary Database Design' and 'Recipes for Continuous Database Integration', he will be talking about the key trends that are shaping the adoption of DevOps.

Over the five years of the Database DevOps Report, for example, DevOps adoption has grown from 47% to 74%. The latest report also shows a rise in cross-database estates, from 61% to 70% for 2021, with nearly half of organizations now having three or more different databases in use. In addition, a clear correlation between DevOps adoption and Software Delivery and Operational (SDO) performance has emerged, indicating the trend to improve speed of delivery and free up time for value added work continues.

Surprisingly, the pandemic has had a smaller impact on business performance than expected. As Pramod Sadalage comments: "What surprised me was that over half of the more than 3,000 respondents to the survey behind the report have seen their business remain steady or, in many cases, grow beyond expectations. Sixty-three percent of respondents also agree that remote working has actually increased their productivity, and 80% agree that remote working will remain in the long term. That marks a significant shift in how IT teams will operate in the future."

Following the keynote, other speakers, including Kellyn Pot'Vin Gorman, Microsoft Senior Cloud Solution Architect, Samir Behara, Senior Architect at EBSCO Industries, and Jakub Lamik, Redgate Chief Product Officer, will participate in sessions covering the importance of the database in IT transformation initiatives, how to approach cross-platform database DevOps, and dive deeper into the results from the latest State of Database DevOps Report.

"It's fascinating to see how businesses have advanced their development practises far further and faster than they would have otherwise this year," continued Pramod Sadalage. "But when it comes to database DevOps and certain practices around automation, too many are still behind compared to application development, and that's what is now setting apart the top performers during very uncertain times."

The Future of Database DevOps Summit will be held on February 17 and 18, and an APAC edition of the Summit will also be held on February 18 and 19. You can find out more about it, and register for the event, by visiting www.redgate.com/summit, and follow along on Twitter with RedgateSummit.

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help them to adopt compliant database DevOps. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 100,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005108/en/

Contacts:

Meghana Shendrikar

Allison+Partners for Redgate Software

Redgate@allisonpr.com