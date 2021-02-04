Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Directorate Change 
04-Feb-2021 / 16:49 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') 
Directorate change 
 
 
4 February 2021 
 
 
D Trempont, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of On24, Inc. 
('On24') and will continue to do so following an initial public offering of On24 shares on the New York Stock Exchange 
on 3 February 2021.  D Trempont will also continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of DMGT. 
 
This announcement is issued in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2). 
 
Name and contact number for queries: 
Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary:  0203 615 2904 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  BOA 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92983 
EQS News ID:    1166038 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
