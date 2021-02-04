Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate Change 04-Feb-2021 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Directorate change 4 February 2021 D Trempont, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of On24, Inc. ('On24') and will continue to do so following an initial public offering of On24 shares on the New York Stock Exchange on 3 February 2021. D Trempont will also continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of DMGT. This announcement is issued in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2). Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92983 EQS News ID: 1166038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

