Deepak Agarwal: Health and Wellness Entrepreneur, Dee Agarwal, Discusses Emerging Technologies in the Pandemic

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / 2020 has been a year shrouded in uncertainty. During a time when many are struggling with anxiety and isolation, self-care and attentiveness to our wellness routines are more critical than ever before.

Deepak Agarwal, a long-time entrepreneur and c-suite executive in the health and wellness industry, has seen first-hand how the pandemic has impacted the way consumers approach their health management. "These trying times have impacted everyone differently, but there is a collective sense of fear of the unknown that weighs heavily on our minds and bodies - perhaps more than we realize. Many have worked to combat this sense of dread with a renewed commitment to their wellness."

In the face of a global pandemic, the health and wellness industry has begun to respond to consumer demands for balance and at-home health options with new offerings and products in the digital space. Throughout 2020, we witnessed a surge in the popularity of apps and technologies designed to help consumers manage their health and wellness more proactively.

"Common factors like stress, responsibilities, and other distractions can keep us from prioritizing our health," says Dee Agarwal. "Unfortunately, these things do not simply go away when we decide to make our health a primary concern. It is all about finding a striking balance that suits your lifestyle -- and a lot of companies have dedicated themselves to helping consumers do just that. It's been exciting to see and be a part of the innovation taking place in the wellness space."

Below are a few top health and wellness apps that are leading the charge for a holistic approach to wellness.

Talkspace

During a time of uncertainty and isolation, counseling and mental health therapy is more necessary and harder to access than ever before. Talkspace offers 24/7 virtual access to licensed therapists via flexible plans designed to suit consumers' unique needs and lifestyles. Users complete an online assessment that allows their algorithm to match you to the therapist that best suits their profile.

"What makes Talkspace such an amazing technology is really its accessibility," says Dee Agarwal. "This ability to connect people to licensed practitioners during a time of social distancing will continue to drive its success."

Lifesum

Lifesum's slogan is "Healthy Living. Simplified." The app is aimed at helping users reach their health and weight goals with the support of customized meal plans, healthy recipes, comprehensive goal tracking, and a handy barcode scanner to help demystify the nutrition labels of the items you see on grocery store shelves. With over 343,320 reviews averaging 4.6/5 stars, the app is making it easy to access personalized nutrition programs for less than the cost of one cup of coffee.

Calm

Meditation is an often elusive skill that many try to practice, but few can attain. Calm is an award-winning sleep, meditation, and relaxation app that offers a library of resources for subscribers. The database includes guided meditations, soothing music to promote focus or sleep, and video content demonstrating gentle stretching to help you relax.

"Companies in the health and wellness space are being called to respond to consumer needs during this very unique moment in history," says Dee Agarwal. "And from what we have seen of new technologies, the industry is rising to the challenge by creating products and services that allow us to manage our health and wellness from the safety of our own homes."

