General Assembly Taps Student Finance Pioneer to Expand Access to Reskilling Programs

Partnership with EdAid will provide new financing option for students in Canada and the U.K.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Assembly , whose immersive workforce training programs have enabled more than 25,000 people worldwide to access careers in high-demand tech fields, today announced a new initiative designed to create more affordable upskilling pathways for students in the U.K. and Canada. Through a partnership with U.K.-based social impact startup EdAid , students can now enroll in General Assembly's popular immersive programs and spread the cost across 24 months, interest free.

"Deferred tuition is a bold investment in students at a time when upskilling is critically important to both individual and global economic recovery. We are proud to work with General Assembly to expand access to high quality training programs with meaningful outcomes," said Tom Woolf, Founder & CEO of EdAid.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers and job-seekers are turning to virtual workforce training programs to build the in-demand digital skills that translate to career opportunity and, ultimately, economic mobility. Through this new partnership, rooted in EdAid's deferred tuition model, aspiring General Assembly students in Canada and the U.K. can access career-changing courses -- including Software Engineering Immersive, User Experience Design Immersive, Data Science Immersive -- by paying tuition in monthly installments as low as £117 / $130 CAD.

"Now more than ever, cost cannot be a barrier for individuals seeking the sort of reskilling opportunities that can help them compete and succeed in an increasingly volatile global economy," said Julien Deslangles-Blanch, General Manager, Europe & Canada at General Assembly. "This is about removing the upfront barriers that too often prevent people from pursuing education and training -- and ensuring that students have the support they need to thrive in the world's fastest-growing industries."

Interested students can connect with General Assembly's Admissions team to learn more and apply here.

About EdAid

EdAid is on a mission to make access to quality education affordable. Through our global platform we are pioneering deferred payment plans. Founded in the U.K., EdAid is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.A.E. and U.K. Our team believes that access to education must be universal and its financing fairer and affordable. We work with world-class education institutions to support social mobility through interest-free, flexible payment options, administered by caring and professional student support teams.

About General Assembly

General Assembly is advancing the future of work. We create sustainable talent pipelines for businesses and build transparent career pathways to the most transformational work. Offering employer-driven, practitioner-taught training in high-demand fields like data, technology, design, and business, General Assembly's global reach, massive community, and leading outcomes have created an international community of professionals nearly one million strong. The most innovative companies rely on General Assembly's talent pipeline as a service model to benchmark talent, train employees, hire candidates, and increase diversity. Our unmatched scale, flexible training delivery, expert instructors, and employer-tested assessments have enabled hundreds of companies to fill their talent gaps and hundreds of thousands of individuals to pursue the work they love.

