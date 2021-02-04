The high-end bicycle market is expected to grow by USD 4.96 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The growing disposable income is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

High-End Bicycle Market: Product Landscape

Hybrid bicycles are ideal for riding over various types of terrain and can be used for commuting on a day-to-day basis. These bicycles have a flat handlebar and are equipped with brake and gear components similar to mountain bicycles. Moreover, these cycles are lightweight and have thinner wheels and smooth tires, which allows riders to gain higher speed with less exertion. Because of their stability, comfort, and ease of use, hybrid bikes have gained significant popularity among cyclists, casual riders, commuters, as well as children. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mountain bikes and road bikes segment.

High-End Bicycle Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest market for high-end bicycles in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of a large number of vendors and the growing disposable income will significantly influence the growth of the high-end bicycle market size in the region. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for high-end bicycles in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Companies Covered:

Accell Group NV

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

