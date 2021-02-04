The high-end bicycle market is expected to grow by USD 4.96 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The growing disposable income is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
High-End Bicycle Market: Product Landscape
Hybrid bicycles are ideal for riding over various types of terrain and can be used for commuting on a day-to-day basis. These bicycles have a flat handlebar and are equipped with brake and gear components similar to mountain bicycles. Moreover, these cycles are lightweight and have thinner wheels and smooth tires, which allows riders to gain higher speed with less exertion. Because of their stability, comfort, and ease of use, hybrid bikes have gained significant popularity among cyclists, casual riders, commuters, as well as children. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mountain bikes and road bikes segment.
High-End Bicycle Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for high-end bicycles in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of a large number of vendors and the growing disposable income will significantly influence the growth of the high-end bicycle market size in the region. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for high-end bicycles in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.
Companies Covered:
- Accell Group NV
- BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
- Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Hybrid bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mountain bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Road bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Track bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Smart features in high-end bikes
- Increasing concerns regarding health and fitness
- Reducing costs of lithium-ion batteries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
