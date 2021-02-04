Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased $304,000, or 4%, to $8.3 million from $8.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, due primarily to sales of our newest product, a thoracic driver, to an existing customer.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased $268,000, or 9%, to $2.6 million from $2.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2020, due to under-absorbed fixed manufacturing costs and warranty accruals. Our under-absorbed fixed manufacturing costs increased during the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year due in part to COVID-19 related paid absences in our machine shop, assembly, and quality operations that did not occur in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, increased $879,000, or 74%, to $2.1 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter, reflecting our planned investments in research and development, selling, and general and administrative expenses in an effort to release new products and garner new customer relationships.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $337,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2020.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2020, increased $1.6 million, or 11%, to $16.9 million from $15.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, due primarily to sales of our new thoracic driver.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2020, increased $427,000, or 8%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2020 due to the increase in sales described above.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, increased $1.5 million, or 61% to $4.0 million from $2.5 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period, reflecting our planned investments in research and development in an effort to release new products as well as increases in general and administrative expenses, in part due to expenses related to the new facility that we acquired in November, 2020, as we continue its build-out to ready it for our employees.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2020.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date results and our net sales growth." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "We believe this will be a year of transition, as we complete the build-out of our new building and continue to make investments in facilities, personnel, and engineering projects to expand our foundation and allow for continued growth."

The amount spent on projects under development as well as the estimated market launch date and estimated future annual revenue is summarized below (in thousands):

Three and Six Months ended December 31, 2020 Three and Six Months ended December 31, 2019 Est Market Launch(1) Est Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $ 989 $ 2,080 $ 397 $ 881 Products in development: ENT Shaver........................................................... 76 258 66 155 Q4 2021 $ 1,000 Vital Ventilator...................................................... 8 65 - - Q1 2022 $ 1,500 CMF Driver........................................................... 279 468 29 46 Q3 2021 $ 1,000 Sustaining & Other................................................. 626 1,289 302 680 Total..................................................................... $ 989 $ 2,080 $ 397 $ 881

Represents the calendar quarter of expected market launch.

We are nearing completion of an additional round of verification and validation of a new CMF driver, which we will be selling to our existing largest customer under a distribution agreement, that we executed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Additionally, as previously disclosed, we anticipate the release to manufacture of a new ENT Shaver in the fall of 2021 and our Director of Business Development is working with a promising medical device distributor to potentially commercialize this product.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance (including, but not limited to, estimated product launch dates and estimated future revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents........................................... $ 5,523 $ 6,421 Investments............................................................... 2,884 2,560 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4 and $6 at December 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, respectively...................................... 4,621 5,155 Deferred costs........................................................... 138 155 Inventory................................................................... 9,152 8,238 Prepaid expenses and other current assets.................... 392 145 Total current assets................................................. 22,710 22,674 Land and building, net.................................................... 6,484 - Equipment and leasehold improvements, net................... 2,704 2,686 Right of use asset, net.................................................... 2,777 2,943 Intangibles, net.............................................................. 158 162 Deferred income taxes, net............................................. 259 259 Investments................................................................... 3,238 2,360 Other assets................................................................... 42 42 Total assets................................................................ $ 38,372 $ 31,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable....................................................... $ 2,470 $ 1,965 Accrued expenses....................................................... 1,785 2,411 Deferred revenue........................................................ 200 200 Note payable and capital lease obligations................... 479 651 Total current liabilities............................................ 4,934 5,227 Lease liability, net of current portion.............................. 2,609 2,750 Income taxes payable................................................... 615 804 Notes and capital leases payable, net of current portion... 8,375 3,283 Total non-current liabilities..................................... 11,599 6,837 Total liabilities........................................................... 16,533 12,064 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,860,639 and 3,811,137 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively................................................... 12,621 12,752 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)......... (280 ) (1,586 ) Retained earnings ...................................................... 9,498 7,896 Total shareholders' equity....................................... 21,839 19,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity............... $ 38,372 $ 31,126

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales................................................................. $ 8,265 $ 7,961 $ 16,855 $ 15,201 Cost of sales .......................................................... 5,669 5,097 10,784 9,557 Gross profit............................................................. 2,596 2,864 6,071 5,644 Operating expenses: Selling expenses..................................................... 150 135 280 277 General and administrative expenses................... 936 664 1,641 1,327 Research and development costs.......................... 989 397 2,080 881 Total operating expenses....................................... 2,075 1,196 4,001 2,485 Operating income................................................... 521 1,668 2,070 3,159 Interest expense...................................................... (75 ) (63 ) (129 ) (122 ) Interest and other income...................................... 20 33 61 68 Gain on sale of investments.................................. - - 12 - Income from operations before income taxes...... 466 1,638 2,014 3,105 Income tax expense............................................... (129 ) (389 ) (412 ) (751 ) Net income............................................................. $ 337 $ 1,249 $ 1,602 $ 2,354 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized income from marketable equity investments........................................................ 1,413 705 1,306 649 Comprehensive income......................................... $ 1,750 $ 1,954 $ 2,908 $ 3,003 Basic net income per share: Net income......................................................... $ 0.09 $ 0.32 $ 0.42 $ 0.59 Diluted net income per share: Net income........................................................ $ 0.08 $ 0.31 $ 0.40 $ 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic................................................................... 3,861 3,950 3,856 3,979 Diluted................................................................ 4,012 4,053 4,014 4,082 Common shares outstanding................................. 3,861 3,884 3,861 3,884

