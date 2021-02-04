Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, February 17 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/index.cfm.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 877-374-4041 (international callers dial 253-237-1156) and provide the conference ID 5017629 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

Contact for Analysts:

Roger Hendriksen

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6465

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

CAndrews@cooperstandard.com

