Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle - CEO Coscarella lässt die Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5BU ISIN: US21676P1030 Ticker-Symbol: C31 
Frankfurt
04.02.21
08:14 Uhr
28,600 Euro
+0,600
+2,14 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,60030,40023:00
ACCESSWIRE
04.02.2021 | 22:32
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, February 17 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/index.cfm.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 877-374-4041 (international callers dial 253-237-1156) and provide the conference ID 5017629 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_F

Contact for Analysts:
Roger Hendriksen
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6465
roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Contact for Media:
Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217
CAndrews@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627952/Cooper-Standard-Announces-Date-for-Release-of-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Results-Provides-Details-for-Management-Conference-Call

COOPER-STANDARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.