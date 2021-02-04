PPX Mining Corp: PPX Receives Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(OTC PINK:SNNGF)(the "Company" or "PPX") discloses that the filing of the Company's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the certification of the annual filings for the year ended September 30, 2020 (collectively, the "2020 Annual Financial Statements"), were not completed by the deadline of January 29, 2021 as was required by the British Columbia Securities Commission. As a result, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") today against the Company and securities have been suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the 2020 Annual Financial Statements as soon as possible. The completion of the 2020 Annual Financial Statements were in part delayed by the quarantine measures instituted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the 2020 Annual Financial Statements are finalized, the Company will seek to have the Cease Trade Order revoked. The Company will be forthcoming with an update on the 2020 Annual Financial Statements once the required filings have been made. The Company also confirms, as of the date of this news release, that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian J. Maher

President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

PPX Mining Corp.

Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-530-913-4728

Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com

Website: www.ppxmining.com

