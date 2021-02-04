Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (FSE: 2IK) ("Element 29" or "E29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Johnston as the Company's Vice-President, Exploration effective immediately.

Brian Booth, President & CEO of Element 29 comments, "We are excited to have someone with Paul's extensive experience join the Element 29 team to advance our porphyry copper projects in Peru. As the former Chief Geologist of Globetrotters Resource Group Inc., Paul was directly involved in establishing geological concepts and controls on mineralization crucial for the next stage of exploration and resource growth on our Flor de Cobre and Elida copper projects. His expertise with porphyry geology will be invaluable as the technical lead overseeing the resource delineation drill programs scheduled to begin later in the year."

Dr. Johnston is a professional geologist with over 30 years industry experience, devoting much of his career to exploration and development of porphyry copper and epithermal gold deposits. Most recently, he was Chief Geologist for Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. focused on generating and advancing copper and gold prospects in Peru. He began his career as a mine geologist at the Hemlo gold deposit with Noranda where he completed a PhD thesis on the geological setting and ore controls of the deposit. Paul later joined the exploration group at Teck Resources and accumulated extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration through a variety of technical and management roles globally, including Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America where he had the opportunity to work on several large porphyry copper deposits including Quebrada Blanca and Relincho. Dr. Johnston is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia and holds a PhD from Queen's University. He will be the Company's Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 reporting purposes.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

The Company's common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "2IK" with a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A2QKKG) and an International Identification Number (ISIN: CA28619M1059).

Brian Booth, E29's CEO, commented, "The Company is excited and committed to the process of building both shareholder value and market visibility. The listing of the Company's shares on the FSE will allow our European shareholders and partners more flexibility in terms of trading and participating in our success. This FSE listing will also strengthen the Company's ability to reach new investors within the European investing community as we continue advancing our prospective Flor de Cobre and Elida copper projects in Peru."

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 2,525,000 shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share, expiring five years from the date of grant, pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan. All of the options are subject to vesting provisions.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 Resources Inc. is an emerging copper exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of Peruvian projects towards development in one of the lowest-risk mining jurisdictions in the world. Element 29's growth strategy is led by our strong board and management who have a proven track record of discovery and delivering significant value to our shareholders.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and develop its flagship Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo project located in southern Peru, just 26 km southeast from Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde Cu-Mo mine. At the same time, the Company intends to build on its copper inventory with continued exploration on its Flor de Cobre project as well as its remaining 22,000 ha of mining concessions in Peru including the recently discovered Elida porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag system located in central Peru, just 85 km from the coast. Both projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, power lines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

