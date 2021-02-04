The cloud kitchen market is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006145/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The advantages of cloud kitchens over restaurants is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing preference for home-cooked food will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cloud-kitchen-market-industry-analysis
Cloud Kitchen Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the franchised segment. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to offer several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.
Cloud Kitchen Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the growth in the number of working people and rapid expansion plans by major players. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the cloud kitchen in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Fast casual restaurants in US is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Fast Food Market Global fast food market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- CloudKitchens
- Doordash Inc.
- Kitchen United
- Kitopi Catering Services LLC
- Postmates Inc.
- Rebel Foods Private Ltd.
- Salted
- SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC
- Zuul Kitchens Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Franchised Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Standalone Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- CloudKitchens
- DoorDash Inc.
- Kitchen United
- Kitopi Catering Services LLC
- Postmates Inc.
- Rebel Foods Private Ltd.
- Salted
- SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC
- Zuul Kitchens Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006145/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/