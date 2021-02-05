Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; the 'Company') announces today the pricing of the secondary offering of 30,668,922 shares of common stock by its largest stockholder, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the 'Selling Stockholder'), at a price of $29.25 per share. The Company has agreed to purchase, as part of the offering, 8,048,360 shares of common stock through the underwriters pursuant to the Company's previously announced repurchase program at the price at which the shares of common stock are sold to the public in the offering, less the underwriting discount. The Company intends to fund the repurchase with cash on hand. The repurchased shares will be cancelled and no longer outstanding following the completion of the repurchase.

The offering will result in the Selling Stockholder exiting its entire ownership position in the Company. The Selling Stockholder will receive all the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The secondary offering is occurring simultaneously in the United States and internationally through underwriters led by sole book-running manager Goldman Sachs Co. LLC.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, including the preliminary prospectus supplement dated 4 February 2021, for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, when available, if you request them by contacting Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at +1 866 471 2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$402 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 26 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, and other statements that the Company may make, not based on historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to the Company's future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'could', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'seek', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'predict', 'potential', 'continue', 'likely', 'will', 'would' and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Various risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those expressed by any forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors discussed in filings or furnishings made by the Company with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006187/en/

Contacts:

Investor enquiries

Melanie Horton

Co-Head Investor Relations (Non-US)

+44 (0)20 7818 2905

melanie.horton@janushenderson.com



Jim Kurtz

Co-Head Investor Relations (US)

+1 303 336 4529

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com



Media enquiries

Stephen Sobey

Head of Media Relations

+44 (0)20 7818 2523

stephen.sobey@janushenderson.com



Sarah de Lagarde

Global Head of Communications

+44 (0)20 7818 2626

sarah.delagarde@janushenderson.com