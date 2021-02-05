The recliner sofas market is expected to grow by USD 4.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

Recliner Sofas Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the furniture and furnishing stores segment in 2019. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing sophistication of furniture and furnishing stores and the growing popularity of specialty and lifestyle furniture stores. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Recliner Sofas Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the growing clusters of furniture hypermarkets, higher living standards, and rapid changes in customer preference are driving the growth of the recliner sofas market in APAC.

China and India are the key markets for recliner sofas in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Bush Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

PREMIEREHTS LLC

Qumei Home Furnishings Group Co. Ltd.

Raymour and Flanigan Furniture

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Furniture and furnishing stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

E-retailers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

