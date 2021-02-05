The hair wigs and extension market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs are one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high labor costs for handwoven wigs will hamper the market growth.

Hair Wigs And Extension Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the human hair wigs and extensions segment in 2019. The increasing demand for high-end human hair extensions in countries such as the US, the UK, and France is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Hair Wigs And Extension Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the hair wigs and extension market in APAC is driven by the growth of key end-user industries such as healthcare and entertainment.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for hair wigs and extensions in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.

Companies Covered:

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Artnature Inc.

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Klix Hair Inc.

Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Shake-N-Go Inc.

Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Human hair wigs and extension Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synthetic hair wigs and extension Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

