Cosmo announces license of Lumeblue (Methylene Blue MMX) EU rights to Alfasigma

Dublin, Ireland - 5 February 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) today announced that it has licensed the EU rights (plus Switzerland, UK, EEA countries, Russia and Mexico) for Lumeblue to Alfasigma S.p.A. Lumeblue is Cosmo's recently EMA approved drug for the detection of lesions during colonoscopy.

Alfasigma, a private company, is one of the top 5 pharmaceutical player in Italy with a turnover in 2019 of more than €1m and large worldwide operations with more than 3.000 employees, 16 direct branches and presence, direct or through distributors, in more than 80 countries. Alfasigma's growth strategy is based on a strong focus on research & development (internally developed molecules represent more than 50% of global sales), the acquisition of other companies and assets and the license of innovative pharmaceutical products such as Lumeblue. Alfasigma has a strong focus in gastro-intestinal diseases, with both prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Cosmo will receive a €4m upfront payment from Alfasigma, plus double-digit royalties and commercial milestones. Cosmo will be the exclusive supplier of Lumeblue.

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, said: "We are honored to license Lumeblueto Alfasigma, a highly respected company with a history of success in the development and marketing GI drugs. The unique focus of Alfasigma in GI from the treatment of colonic diseases to preparation for colonoscopy makes Alfasigma the perfect partner to tackle the large European colonoscopy market with Lumeblue".

Pier Vincenzo Colli, CEO of Alfasigma, declared: "This agreement is another important milestone in our journey to establish Alfasigma as international specialty company strongly focused on gastro-intestinal disorders. With the addition of Lumebleto Alfasigma's strong GI portfolio we will be able to offer better support for our customers to improve diagnosis and save patients' lives".

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius its artificial intelligence device for use in coloscopies and GI procedures. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Calendar

Full Year Results 2020 March 26, 2021 Annual General Meeting, Amsterdam May 28, 2021

Contact

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.