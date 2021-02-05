Expanded Solutions Portfolio

This partnership will allow our clients to have access to a one-stop-shop solution for environmental fate studies by expanding our solutions portfolio to include:

14C metabolism studies in plants (representative crops, rotational crops, nature of residue during processing) under greenhouse/semi-field conditions

14C degradation and metabolism studies in soil, water, sediment, air

14C environmental fate/dissipation studies e.g. leaching, volatilization, adsorption/desorption at different scales

14C residue extraction efficacy testing

14C food processing studies

Additional non-radiolabeled residue testing:

Outdoor wind tunnel system for testing volatilization and subsequent deposition

Foliar wash off pesticides

Soil and crop residue studies

RLP AgroScience conducts studies in:

Outdoor lysimeters: for plant metabolism, rotational crop studies, soil degradation or leaching studies

14C greenhouses (for any kind of 14-C labeled plant studies)

Indoor climate and growth chambers

SGS Portfolio

Our global network of laboratories and field trial centers can assist businesses with a wide range of services, including biological efficacy, product chemistry/microbiology, ecotoxicology, environmental fate and residue testing. As a multiple service provider, we offer a complete service spectrum according to good engineering practice (GEP) and good laboratory practice (GLP) requirements - from greenhouse/growth chambers under controlled environmental conditions to semi-field/large field testing.

In addition, our global network of laboratories and experts provide tailored services to match the regulatory and commercial needs for many customers, allowing you to reduce the time-to-market for new products.

We look forward to cooperating with our new partner, RLP AgroScience, on upcoming environmental fate and metabolism studies and further dietary risk assessment related questions.

For further information, please contact:

Inga-Mareike Bach

Business Development Manager

t: +49 6128 744 569

