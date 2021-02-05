Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR) announces its intention to change its identity at the presentation of the company's 2020 annual results on February 19, 2021.

The proposed change in the company's identity will be submitted to a prior vote of shareholders at the next annual General Meeting.

Investor calendar:

February 19, 2021: Full Year Results

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,460 million at June 30, 2020 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Cegereal was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €509 million on February 4, 2021.

