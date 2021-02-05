The platform uses over 100 AI-driven KPIs to deliver eight unique patented AI models, delivering objective insights within seconds, all linked to video

Today, Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, have extended their existing relationship with top-flight German Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen to give the Bundesliga side access to Edge Analysis, the most sophisticated football match preparation tool available.

Powered by tracking and event data, Edge Analysis applies unique AI models to unlock objective, dynamic and predictive insights to enhance pre and post-match analysis processes, delivering unique performance insights on all upcoming opponents. The platform uses over 100 AI-driven KPIs to deliver eight unique patented AI models, delivering objective insights within seconds, all linked to video. Recent features introduced in 2020/21 provide new insights into a team's playing characteristics, changes to their shape during a game, ball progression and each player's impact on generating goal scoring opportunities.

As well as Stats Perform event data, several key features in Bayer Leverkusen's Edge Analysis platform are powered by integrated tracking data supplied by Sportec Solutions, the DFL's in-house data provider.

Edge Analysis is already in use at clubs in Ligue 1 (France) and Serie A (Italy), including Stade Rennais, who used the platform throughout the 2019/20 season on their way to securing Champions League qualification for the first time in their history. The club currently sits in 5th place in Ligue 1.

Stephan Hanke, Vice President of Sales in Europe at Stats Perform, commented: "We are delighted to be enhancing existing processes currently in place at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and supporting them with access to unique insights delivered through our patented AI models that can only be found in Edge Analysis. This is going to be an exciting Bundesliga season and we are looking forward to supporting the club throughout the season."

Marcel Daum, Co-Trainer Analyse in the Sport Department at Bayer 04 Leverkusen said: "This is my fourteenth year in professional football and I've worked with the team at Stats Perform for a long time. Edge Analysis enables us to take the step from descriptive analysis to predictive analysis, which I think is the future of performance analysis in football. This is what makes Edge Analysis different from other industry tools, and it was the main factor in our decision to work with the platform."

