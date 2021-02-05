Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

Jan-21 Jan-20 Change Trucks 82,484 131,098 -37% Passenger vehicles* 46,579 159,675 -71%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight transported 82,484 trucks in January 2021, a decrease of 37% compared to January 2020, in a declining market. The three factors impacting the market are: the stock piling carried out before a Brexit deal was agreed on 24 December, the adjustments to the new post-Brexit border requirements, as well as the constraints linked to the health crisis with the compulsory requirement to present a negative Covid test, carried out on British soil less than 72 hours previously, which may discourage some drivers.

In January 2021, Le Shuttle transported 46,579 passenger vehicles. The passenger market continues to be strongly impacted by UK and French Government travel restrictions due to the current pandemic.

The Group's 2020 annual results will be published on Thursday 25 February 2021 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of February will be published on Tuesday 9 March 2021 before the markets open.

