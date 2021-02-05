Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM
5 February 2021
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
