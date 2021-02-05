Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle - CEO Coscarella lässt die Bombe platzen!
WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Stuttgart
04.02.21
07:01 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,002
-9,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.02.2021 | 08:04
Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 4

5 February 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking		+44 20 3005 5000

Ends

© 2021 PR Newswire
