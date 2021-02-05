WePower has delivered its blockchain-enabled Elemental technology to Mojo Power to set up the Mojo Marketplace, an online market for renewable-energy retail contracts.From pv magazine Australia Blockchain-enabled renewables marketplace WePower said this week that it has delivered its Elemental technology for retail power purchase agreements (PPAs) to Mojo Power. Mojo Power will use Elemental to set up Mojo Marketplace, which will allow small business and corporate customers to purchase locally produced renewable energy in the form of standard retail energy contracts in Australia. WePower CTO Kaspar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...