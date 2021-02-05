The Andhra Pradesh solar auction was oversubscribed by 8.5 GW. Final prices are significantly higher than the record-low tariffs achieved in other recent auctions in the country.From pv magazine India The solar auction held by authorities in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh this week was intended at allocating 6.4 GW of grid-connected solar power and was oversubscribed by 8.5 GW. The procurement exercise saw five players, including Adani Green, HES Infra, NTPC, Shirdi Sai Electricals and Torrent Power, submitting bids for a combined capacity of 14.9 GW. The auction results, which were revealed ...

