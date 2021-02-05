CMR Surgical: Australia, a world-renowned surgical robotics market, introduces first Versius system

Australia, a world-renowned surgical robotics

market, introduces first Versius system

·Australia becomes the fifth global market to introduce Versius, following approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in general, gynaecological and urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures.

·The system has been introduced into Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney with Australia joining a number of leading hospitals across Europe and India to adopt this new technology.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom. 5 February 2021, 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR), in partnership with LifeHealthcare, today announced the launch of its Versius Surgical Robotic System in Australia. Macquarie University Hospital - a leading private teaching hospital based in Sydney - is the first to use the system following approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in late 2019, which allows Versius to be used in a broad range of laparoscopic (minimal access or keyhole) procedures.

Australia is a highly advanced surgical robotics market where robotic assisted minimal access surgery (MAS) has been used for nearly two decades. The launch of Versius represents a significant opportunity to progress this further and drive greater uptake of MAS across the region. With Australia experiencing significant annual growth in surgical robotic procedures, there is strong potential for Versius to play a key role in shaping surgical practice in the coming years, offering a versatile new choice for hospitals and surgeons and supporting optimal patient outcomes.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR commented:"Australia is well-known for leading the way in medical innovation and the launch of Versius represents another example of this in practice. The arrival of Versius opens the door for hospitals and surgeons to be able to access this cutting-edge technology, helping them to deliver the best surgical care possible. Australia joins a number of markets around the world who are now routinely using Versius and is another important addition for CMR as we continue towards our aim of making minimal access, or keyhole surgery accessible to all those who may benefit."

While MAS is associated with a range of well-recognised benefits for patients, when performed manually without the aid of robotics it is also associated with high physical demand on surgeons. Versius was designed to tackle this issue. The three independent arms - biomimicking the human arm - coupled with the 3D visualisation and unique instrument control, reduces stress and fatigue for surgeons, which remains critical for career longevity.i

Professor David Gillatt, Professor of Urological Oncology and Robotic Surgery and Director of Medical Services at Macquarie University Hospital commented: "The Versius system is easy to set up and offers improved movement and communication for surgeons. From a patient perspective, robotically assisted surgery can potentially mean reduced pain, a shorter hospital stay and faster recovery. I look forward to seeing more hospitals and patients being able to benefit from this new technology in the near future."

Macquarie University Hospital has acquired Versius to help perform a range of surgeries including general, urological, and gynaecological procedures.

Mr Walter Kmet, Chief Executive Officer, Macquarie University Hospital, said:"We continually invest in state-of-the art technology to improve patient outcomes. This is a very exciting development for Macquarie University Hospital. Our team are the first in Australia and among a number of pioneering sites in the world to offer this new, innovative type of robotic surgery."

- ENDS -

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical

T +44(0) 1223 755801

Epressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to Editors:

About Macquarie University Hospital

Founded more than 50 years ago to offer students, staff and partners a more flexible alternative to the prevailing university model, Macquarie University is now reaping the rewards of its innovative, interdisciplinary approach. Macquarie is widely regarded as a progressive institution, both locally and internationally. Ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, the University is considered one of the world's best, producing highly sought-after graduates. With a strong tradition in pioneering thinking, ingenuity and exploration, Macquarie University continues to break new ground as it works to solve some the world's most pressing issues to build a positive future for all. www.mq.edu.au

Macquarie University Hospital comprises of 182 beds, 12 operating theatres and is staffed by over 200 surgeons and medical specialists.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

About LifeHealthcare

LifeHealthcare is focused on providing access to world-leading medical devices for Australian and New Zealand patients, whilst ensuring long-term economic sustainability for our healthcare system.

LifeHealthcare has a broad portfolio of products in various channels that include Spine, Orthopaedics, Robotics, Plastics & Reconstructive Surgery and Interventional Neuro-Vascular surgery. In May 2018 LifeHealthcare was acquired by Australasia's largest private equity fund, Pacific Equity Partners, a market leader that has been recognised as a Top 20 Consistent Performer Globally by Prequin. For further information, please visit www.lifehealthcare.com.au

References







i Kelkar, D., Borse, M.A., Godbole, G.P. et al. Interim safety analysis of the first-in-human clinical trial of the Versius surgical system, a new robot-assisted device for use in minimal access surgery. Surg Endosc (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00464-020-08014-4