Freitag, 05.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle - CEO Coscarella lässt die Bombe platzen!
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
05.02.21
08:03 Uhr
0,288 Euro
-0,001
-0,35 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2021 | 08:05
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary revenue for the January 2021

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for the January 2021 comprises EUR 2.4 million and is higher by EUR 0.4 million or by 20.0 % compared to January of 2020.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's Klaipeda LNG terminal for January 2021 comprises EUR 3.5 million (during the same month of 2020 - EUR 4.3 million). Klaipeda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipeda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. Klaipeda LNG terminal revenue is lower due to the exceeded return in 2014-2019.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's Commercial LNG activity for the January 2021 comprised EUR 0.2 million and is lower by EUR 0.1 million or by 33.3 % compared to January of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue is higher due to the decrease in consultations of Business development projects compared to the same period of 2020.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January 2021 amount to EUR 6.1 million and is lower by 7.6 % compared to the same period of 2020 - EUR 6.6 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

January
20212020Change
Oil terminals activity 2.4 2.0 20.0%
LNG terminal activity 3.5 4.3 -18.6%
Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.3 -33.3%
Total6.16.6-7.6%

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
