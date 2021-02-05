Moody's Analytics has won Buy-Side ALM Product of the Year at the 2021 Risk Markets Technology Awards for our PFaroe DB solution. RiskFirst, which Moody's acquired in 2019, won this award for the PFaroe DB offering in each of the last three years.

Defined benefit (DB) pension plans and their advisers need to evaluate asset and liability risk from multiple perspectives; the PFaroe DB solution makes that possible. To enrich their holistic understanding of a plan's risk even further, stakeholders can also perform real-time scenario stress testing within the platform.

Because there are so many different parties (investment managers, trustees, actuaries, other advisers) involved in the management of DB pension plans, it is essential that they all have the same view of a plan's position. In the PFaroe DB solution, all of a plan's stakeholders share the same transparent, cross-balance sheet view. By understanding a plan's performance better, all involved are more likely to make smarter and more strategic decisions.

"For our customers, having deeper visibility into their plan's risk and overall position is of critical importance-especially as the uncertainty caused by the pandemic persists," said Matthew Seymour, Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "We're honored to help them navigate this challenging period. We're also enormously proud that the PFaroe DB solution won Buy-Side ALM Product of the Year for the fourth straight year. It is a testament to our innovation, which will only continue as we add more capabilities from within Moody's Analytics."

This win adds to the industry recognition for Moody's Analytics. We recently won the European Pensions Innovation Award (Technology) at the 2020 European Pensions Awards.

