Freitag, 05.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire
05.02.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes BactiQuant A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Copenhagen February 5, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the BactiQuant A/S share (short name: BACTIQ) starts today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark. BactiQuant belongs to the industrial sector and is
the 2nd company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021
and is no. 5 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

BactiQuant has developed a unique product for automated monitoring of the
bacterial content in water within minutes. The technology is good for the
environment, helping industries to manage water in a greener and more
sustainable way, as well as increasing the safety of drinking water production
worldwide. BactiQuant's technology supports four of the UN's global goals,
access to clean water, sustainability in industry, responsible production and
consumption, and the protection of marine life. 

"Today, BactiQuant has reached an important milestone on the path to deliver
our small contribution to a greener and more sustainable world. At BactiQuant
our credo is "every day counts" and we will do our outmost to fulfill the
expectations of our investors in the coming years, says Morten Miller, CEO of
BactiQuant A/S." 

"We are proud to welcome BactiQuant to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "BactiQuant
represents yet another company in the line of companies focusing on sustainable
technology, which matches the market's and investors' growing demand for
sustainable companies, and which contributes to achieving the UN's global
goals." 

Bactiquant has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject
to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements
for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main
Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 



Nasdaq press officer:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838107
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
