Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes BactiQuant A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Copenhagen February 5, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the BactiQuant A/S share (short name: BACTIQ) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. BactiQuant belongs to the industrial sector and is the 2nd company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is no. 5 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. BactiQuant has developed a unique product for automated monitoring of the bacterial content in water within minutes. The technology is good for the environment, helping industries to manage water in a greener and more sustainable way, as well as increasing the safety of drinking water production worldwide. BactiQuant's technology supports four of the UN's global goals, access to clean water, sustainability in industry, responsible production and consumption, and the protection of marine life. "Today, BactiQuant has reached an important milestone on the path to deliver our small contribution to a greener and more sustainable world. At BactiQuant our credo is "every day counts" and we will do our outmost to fulfill the expectations of our investors in the coming years, says Morten Miller, CEO of BactiQuant A/S." "We are proud to welcome BactiQuant to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "BactiQuant represents yet another company in the line of companies focusing on sustainable technology, which matches the market's and investors' growing demand for sustainable companies, and which contributes to achieving the UN's global goals." Bactiquant has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838107