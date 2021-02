NOTICE 5 FEBRUARY 2021 MINI FUTURES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: LONGOMXNONF48 Trading in the Nordea Bank Abp's warrant was suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 8:50 EET on First North Finland. Identifiers: Trading code: LONGOMXNONF48 ISIN code: FI4000475660 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260