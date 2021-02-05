Wafer manufacturer Nexwafe is currently trying to commercialize its highly efficient monocrystalline wafer technology.From pv magazine Germany Nexwafe said this week that it has secured €10 million ($11.9 million) in a recent B-series financing round. Existing shareholders and new investors took part in the funding round. The participants included Fraunhofer, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, GAP Technology Holding, Lynwood Schweiz, and Bantina Invest. Nexwafe said that it intends to use the capital to advance the commercialization of its wafer technology and to begin pilot production. The manufacturer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...