The German manufacturer will offer the solar module for rooftop PV applications from the third quarter of 2021. Aleo Solar will install a new production line at its factory for the new product.From pv magazine Germany German solar PV panel manufacturer Aleo Solar is planning to start up a new production line at its factory in Prenzlau, eastern Germany. The company did not provide details on the capacity of the production line, but said it will be dedicated to the manufacture of a new 400W solar panel series for rooftop PV applications that it plans to launch in the third quarter of this year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...