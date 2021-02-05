Anzeige
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 
Tradegate
05.02.21
13:18 Uhr
5,440 Euro
+0,100
+1,87 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Agreement Signed on Investment Incentives for Priobskoye Field

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
05-Feb-2021 / 13:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Agreement Signed on Investment Incentives for Priobskoye Field 
Rosneft Oil Company, the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment of 
Russia have signed an agreement on investment incentives for oil production at the Priobskoye field in the form of an 
annual mineral extraction tax (MET) deduction of up to 46 billion roubles. 
Subject to the agreement, the MET deduction is provided when the monthly average Urals price exceeds the threshold 
stipulated in the fiscal rule. The agreement has been signed for ten years. 
The agreement is mandatory for all parties involved and provides for transparent and easily governed incentive schemes 
ensuring accelerated field development. The agreement enables Rosneft to expand the drilling footage at the Priobskoye 
field and increase tax revenues for the national budget. 
The 460 billion roubles of investments provided by the government supported by additional Rosneft investments are to be 
allocated for oil production development at the Priobsky license area. Maintaining and further expanding the drilling 
footage at the field will ensure incremental production of more than 70 million tonnes by 2030, as well as additional 
tax revenues at the MET and export duties in the amount of over 500 billion roubles. The budget impact turns to be 
positive in 2021 already due to the incentives provided. 
The successful implementation of the incentives project for the Priobskoye field will provide massive synergy for the 
nation's economy through an increase of gross output of all additional manufactured products and services of at least 
9.3 roubles per one rouble invested. The intensive development of the Priobskoye field will help to maintain Russia's 
leadership on the crude oil market, create technologically advanced workplaces, and give a new impetus to the 
development of the whole complex of production and service industries. 
Note for Editors: 
The Priobskoye field is the largest oil field in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area-Yugra, which has a complex geological 
structure and is considered to be multi-zone and low productive. The Priobsky license area developed by Rosneft Oil 
Company has initial recoverable reserves of 1.6 billion tonnes and its current recoverable reserves amount to 1.2 
billion tonnes as of January 1, 2019. 
The field was discovered in 1982 and put into development in 1988. The cumulative output has exceeded 430 million 
tonnes of oil. 
About 25 million tonnes of oil is produced at the field annually, which account for 4.5% of the total Russian 
production. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
February 5, 2020 
 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          ROSN 
LEI Code:      253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.:  93045 
EQS News ID:   1166227 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
