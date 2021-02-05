Despite the Corona pandemic, SMA Solar was able to significantly improve its financial results over the past year and has met its 2020 forecasts. Overall, the German PV company has installed more than 100 GW of solar inverter power globally.From pv magazine Germany "Despite the considerable challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, we achieved the sales and earnings growth forecast at the start of the year in 2020," said SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert on Friday. According to its preliminary results, 2020 sales grew to reach over €1 billion, compared to the €915.1 million generated in 2019. At ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...