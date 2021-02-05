Business Media Group: Indianapolis-Based BMG To Produce The Israel Summit 2021 International Virtual Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Business Media Group, Inc., will be producing The Israel Summit 2021 International Virtual Conference and broadcasting it to over one hundred fifty thousand (150,000) college students globally over five consecutive days during the second week of February 2021.

The Israel Summit is an international movement dedicated to shifting the conversation surrounding Israel on college campuses across the globe. This is accomplished through high-impact conferences targeted towards the unaffected, unaffiliated students on campus. Conceived by Harvard University students, The Israel Summit has become one of the largest college-centric events in the world. Through its internationally renowned speakers and career and special opportunities fairs, The Israel Summit seeks to broaden all students' horizons on the Jewish State of Israel.

The list of keynote speakers to appear during the 2021 conference is very impressive with notables including United States Senators Mitt Romney and Cory Booker; Moderna Chief Media Officer, Tal Zaks; Actor and Producer, Lior Raz; Waze Chief Executive Officer, Noam Bardin; Rap Icon, Nissim Black; and Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper to name just a few.

The Israel Summit student-lead executive team reached out to nationally recognized corporate event agency Business Media Group, Inc. (BMG) late in 2020 to help with the 2021 conference. BMG has been successful with producing live and pre-recorded virtual events and was recommended to the summit team by one of BMG's close business partners, Expo Pass.

Once the pandemic hit, the live event industry had to shut down. BMG knew that while live in-person meetings and events were on hold, the need to mass communicate to company sales channels and organization members was still very important and going to be in high demand. BMG was one of the first major event companies to build a virtual platform to serve their clients quickly. "The switch to virtual has been amazing," says BMG Vice President, Patrick Sechrist. "Not only have we been able to support our current clients, but we have had the opportunity to support several more companies and organizations from all over the country."

Sechrist continues, "Because of the extremely large number of potential attendees for The Israel Summit 2021 conference, we will be broadcasting on several different platforms simultaneously including YouTube and Facebook. We are excited to be able to take virtual meetings and events to a whole new level and The Israel Summit will be proof of that accomplishment."

BMG developed a website - TheIsraelSummit.org - promoting The Israel Summit 2021 conference. The site outlines the event, allows registration for all attendees, and serves as a gateway to the virtual broadcasts. BMG also coordinated a social media campaign advertising the conference and targeting university students throughout North America.



Images above show a quick glimpse inside the BMG Virtual Studio broadcast hub capturing The Israel Summit team members remotely interviewing keynote speakers.

About Business Media Group, Inc.

Business Media Group (BMG) is a privately held, Indiana-based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), Indiana S-Corporation, and has been a corporate channel marketing agency for over 24 years. BMG is dedicated to supplying its clients with creative solutions, strategic planning, and flawless production and execution of any campaign or event.

