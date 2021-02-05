Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021 
05-Feb-2021 / 13:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021 
February 5, 2021, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) publishes its financial 
calendar for 2021. 
 
January 28   4Q and FY 2020 operating results 
February 19   4Q and FY 2020 RAS results (non-consolidated) 
March 2   4Q and FY 2020 IFRS results & conference call 
April 20   1Q 2021 operating results 
April 28   1Q 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated) 
May 27    1Q 2021 IFRS results 
June (TBC)   Annual General Meeting of Shareholders* 
July (TBC)   Dividend record date** 
July 20    2Q and 1H 2021 operating results 
July 28    2Q and 1H 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated) 
August 26   2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS results & conference call 
October 19   3Q and 9M 2021 operating results 
October 28   3Q and 9M 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated) 
November 25   3Q and 9M 2021 IFRS results & conference call 
 
The full calendar of upcoming events and disclosures is available on the Company's website at: http:// 
www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_events 
The Company will notify of any significant changes in the calendar or important ad hoc events. 
* The Annual General Shareholders Meeting is held no earlier than two months and no later than six months after the end 
of the reporting year. 
** In accordance with the Federal law No. 208-FZ of December 26, 1995, the dividend record date may not be earlier than 
10 days, and may not be later than 20 days after, the date of the resolution of the general shareholders meeting 
approving the payment of the dividend. 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company 
and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity 
including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," 
"will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that 
these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. 
We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to 
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from 
those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and 
political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological 
and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   93056 
EQS News ID:    1166268 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
