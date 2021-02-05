DJ PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021 05-Feb-2021 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2021 February 5, 2021, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) publishes its financial calendar for 2021. January 28 4Q and FY 2020 operating results February 19 4Q and FY 2020 RAS results (non-consolidated) March 2 4Q and FY 2020 IFRS results & conference call April 20 1Q 2021 operating results April 28 1Q 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated) May 27 1Q 2021 IFRS results June (TBC) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders* July (TBC) Dividend record date** July 20 2Q and 1H 2021 operating results July 28 2Q and 1H 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated) August 26 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS results & conference call October 19 3Q and 9M 2021 operating results October 28 3Q and 9M 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated) November 25 3Q and 9M 2021 IFRS results & conference call The full calendar of upcoming events and disclosures is available on the Company's website at: http:// www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_events The Company will notify of any significant changes in the calendar or important ad hoc events. * The Annual General Shareholders Meeting is held no earlier than two months and no later than six months after the end of the reporting year. ** In accordance with the Federal law No. 208-FZ of December 26, 1995, the dividend record date may not be earlier than 10 days, and may not be later than 20 days after, the date of the resolution of the general shareholders meeting approving the payment of the dividend. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 93056 EQS News ID: 1166268 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)