Findit, Inc.: Dr. Mary Clifton M.D. of Iowa Engages Findit To Help Improve Overall Web Presence in Search and Social

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by Dr. Mary Clifton M.D. of Iowa to improve overall web presence and exposure throughout social media.

Dr. Mary Clifton of Iowa has engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media with a customized marketing campaign. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting Dr. Mary Clifton M.D. as the trusted source for medical marijuana cards and medical cannabis cards in Iowa. Iowa residents that have been diagnosed with a severe, debilitating condition may be eligible for Medical Marijuana. Some qualifying conditions are: Cancer, HIV infection, AIDS, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Spinal Cord Injury with Spasticity, Epilepsy, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Neuropathy, and Huntington Disease or other Chronic Pain Condition. Some complicating conditions are weight loss, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, or severe or persistent muscle spasms. After your consultation with Dr. Mary Clifton, if you are eligible, you will receive your certifying documentation immediately and be registered by Dr. Clifton for a Medical Marijuana Card.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly written content through the Findit URLs that Dr. Mary Clifton has claimed as part of her marketing campaign with Findit utilizing the Claim your Name Feature. Findit is currently in the process of setting up these Findit URLs. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.

Visit Dr. Mary Clifton on Findit

findit.com/dr-mary-clifton-iowa-cannabis-card

findit.com/iowa-medical-marijuana-card-dr-mary-clifton

Each piece of content that is created for Dr. Mary Clifton will focus on reaching individuals who are looking for medical marijuana cards or medical cannabis cards in Iowa. Dr. Mary Clifton M.D provides consultations with individuals that may be eligible based on an illness that the individual has, whether chronic, debilitating, or long term. Each piece of content written on Findit will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Findit also includes a back link in the content created to drive traffic to Dr. Mary Clifton's website for individuals to order and schedule their medical marijuana card consultation by submitting their information.

Complete the form today online to schedule your Iowa medical marijuana card consultation with Dr. Mary Clifton M.D. By providing your name, contact information, location and other details, Dr. Mary Clifton will be able to get you scheduled for your medical marijuana card consultation.

About Dr. Mary Clifton

Dr. Mary Clifton is an Internal Medicine doctor with 20 years of experience in both the hospital and private practice. She can provide patient consultations in all fifty states and is licensed to prescribe in twenty states. She is a recognized expert in CBD, Cannabis, and Medical Marijuana. She is a published researcher, previously a national speaker on women's health and osteoporosis, and author of four books, and a best-selling ebook on CBD - what you need to know, how to use cannabinoids and a COOKBOOK to support ease of use. She is also a leading voice in telemedicine to bridge the gap in healthcare availability and affordable lab testing for long-term wellness. Dr. Clifton has a special interest in innovation in health care delivery and patient empowerment. A previous alumni board member for 8 years at Michigan State University's medical school, she completed her residency training with MSU in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628040/Dr-Mary-Clifton-MD-of-Iowa-Engages-Findit-To-Help-Improve-Overall-Web-Presence-in-Search-and-Social