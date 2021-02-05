Clifton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - WorkAway IT is leveraging the Comodo Dragon Platform and Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) to provide market-leading cybersecurity to its small business customers, while simultaneously reducing their costs.

"A significant percentage of our client base are small businesses with fewer than 20 users, and do not have an active directory or office365. To provide remote management of machines, we needed a tool which is low cost, and enables us to perform routine maintenance tasks, generate reports, provide endpoint protection, and enable us to have visibility into any issues that our customers may be facing on their machines," said Brady Cusack, Managing Partner.

WorkAway IT are using the Dragon Platform and Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection from Comodo. They previously evaluated other services from Avast and Viper, ultimately choosing to work with Comodo due to its market-leading combination of simplicity and effectiveness.

"The Comodo Dragon Platform lets us solve a tremendous number of issues in a single solution. Using Comodo's Dragon Platform, we can apply standards across the board to our users no matter what type of device they are using," Brady continues.

Dragon platform with Advanced Endpoint Protection, is a complete cloud-native framework that delivers a zero-trust architecture to protect and defend endpoints. Its patent-pending auto containment technology has active breach protection that neutralizes ransomware, malware and cyber-attacks. The auto containment runs an unknown executable in a kernel API virtualized mode, thereby offering attack surface reduction (ASR) which neutralizes ransomware attacks. The Dragon Platform also utilizes a Default Deny security posture with Default Allow usability to provide a most comprehensive protection against zero-day threats, while having no impact on end-user experience or workflows.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prpDTZAjtv0

Brady explains some of the key benefits they see by working with Comodo Dragon Platform: "With Comodo, we can provide our customers with a high standard of service, without the hefty price tag that is associated with other platforms (e.g., Microsoft 365 E3/E5). We can perform the maintenance that we would typically use Microsoft for, provide security, a firewall, and detailed reporting that enables us to identify issues before they happen."

About WorkAway IT

WorkAway IT offers solutions that allow businesses to operate anywhere, whether remote or local, more efficiently. WorkAway IT uses their experience with VMWare Platform management, automation of IT infrastructure, and security platform services to provide stable, secure managed services for their clients. WorkAway IT will ensure the business is safe and secure online. They provide with realistic, cost-saving solutions that empower companies to scale and adapt to an ever-changing world. Using their cloud-driven technology services, they ensure continuity of service so that businesses can continue to thrive as the world changes around us. As a company comprised of automation engineers, executive business leadership, cybersecurity specialists, and experienced educators who combine their knowledge in a variety of industries to provide adaptable solutions.

For more information visit http://workawayit.net/

About Comodo

Comodo is the world's leader of next-generation open source cybersecurity, with the industry's most disruptive innovations.

We help customers stop breaches with groundbreaking auto containment technology that neutralizes ransomware, malware and cyber-attacks. Our complete cloud-native framework delivers a zero-trust architecture with active breach protection for the most comprehensive defense against zero-day threats. Comodo's cybersecurity products maximize intelligent sharing between every component of the platform, therefore providing superior security. We are the only company that analyzes and gives a trusted verdict for 100% of files on a network.

Comodo leverages innovation to celebrate and support the cybersecurity community by offering the very first open source endpoint detection and response (EDR). We believe that an open source model using community-powered collaboration will ensure that every organization has access to the industry's most sophisticated EDR.

Headquartered in Clifton NJ, Comodo's global development team and threat intelligence laboratories deliver innovative, category leading, security solutions for thousands of companies' endpoints, network boundaries, and internal networks. For more information visit https://www.comodo.com/

Contact Details

KOBI MEIR

+1 888-551-1531

kobi.benmeir@comodo.com

Company Website

http://www.comodo.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/workaway-it-leverages-comodos-world-class-cybersecurity-platform-to-cost-effectively-secure-and-manage-endpoints-and-mobile-devices-872292253