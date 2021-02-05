Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A143D6 ISIN: US8522341036 
05.02.2021
Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Successful Launch of Square CBD Early Access Program

KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Square CBD Early Access Program for payment processing online, via devices and retail locations.

This is an exciting new step that helps further the sales generation program for Turner as we expand our product distribution. We are looking forward to engaging social media influencers and celebrity partners for building the brand and expanding the marketing effort.

Order your supply today by visiting https://bloomiclean.com/

"The implementation of Square CBD Early Access Program in our BloomiClean sales and marketing efforts should have a meaningful impact for development of customer demand and it also positions the Company for further e-commerce activities," CEO James B. Smith stated about this exciting development.

Bloomi Labs LLC is a proprietary CBD product development company with a flagship product called BloomiClean a ethyl-based hand sanitizer infused with 100 mg of CBD, aloe vera and vitamin E. BloomiClean is made using organic products, with CBD from an Illinois hemp farm, which is THC-free and produced in a FDA qualified facility.

Retail stores and online marketplaces interested in becoming partners please contact us at info@bloomiclean.com or 1-281-826-4289.

Turner's One-Page Summary

Interested investors and potential merger & acquisition candidates can download Turner's one pager for quick facts and links.

https://tvoginc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/TVOG-One-Pager-2020.pdf

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/industry-news/turner-news/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.
Turner (OTC PINK:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has proprietary formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links:

OTCMarkets Profile: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile

Disclaimer: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/

Corporate Website: http://TVOGInc.com | http://BloomiClean.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvoginc | http://twitter.com/BloomiClean

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVOGinc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TVOGinc/

Contacts:
James B. Smith, CEO, Chairman
Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.
Address: 317 Sidney Baker South Suite 400-264
Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: 1-281-826-4289
Email: TurnerVentureGroupInc@gmail.com or info@TVOGinc.com

SOURCE: Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628032/Turner-Venture-Group-Announces-Successful-Launch-of-Square-CBD-Early-Access-Program

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
