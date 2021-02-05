Philips' baseless allegations rejected by International Trade Commission

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced total victory in a trade lawsuit brought by Philips North America, LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV against Garmin. An Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an initial determination on Feb. 4, 2021, finding that Philips' asserted patents were invalid and did not cover Garmin's popular wearable devices.

"Garmin is very pleased with the ALJ's initial determination and conclusion that Philips' patents are invalid and not infringed by Garmin's products," said Andrew Etkind, Garmin's vice president and General Counsel. "This result was abundantly clear from the start. Garmin has repeatedly taken a stand against meritless patent lawsuits, and it is our consistent policy to fight baseless patent claims."

The initial determination is subject to review by the ITC. Garmin was represented by a team led by Scott Stevens and Kirk Bradley of Alston Bird LLP.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005291/en/

Contacts:

Krista Klaus

Garmin International, Inc.

Phone 913-397-8200

E-Mail media.relations@garmin.com