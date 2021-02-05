Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of changes to the management

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that FirstFarms A/S did not disclose changes to the management as soon as possible. A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, section 6. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838576