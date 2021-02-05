NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (26/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (Holmen) published on February 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Holmen has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 22, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.25 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 23, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB, HOLMA). For further information, please see the attched file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838745