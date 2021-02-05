FactMR: Sodium Trimetaphosphate to find Primary Applications across F&B Processing and Water Treatment Operations: Fact.MR

Rising demand for clean and processed foods as well as declining potable water availability to heighten sales in the long-run.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Fact.MR: Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published a report on the global trimetaphosphate market. As per its analysis, Fact.MR projects that the market is poised to register modest growth in 2021 over 2020, with key industrial verticals experiencing a gradual resurgence in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, a moderate to steady expansion is anticipated for the upcoming decade, with a CAGR of over 5% through 2031.

Opportunities abound in the food & beverage and water treatment segments. Increasing demand for clean-label products has compelled food manufacturers to incorporate advanced preservation technologies, leading to a surge in sodium trimetaphosphate applications to regulate moisture and chemical levels in recent years. Recent technological advancements have rendered it possible to facilitate chemical and microbiological treatments.

It is expected that global water withdrawals are increasing on an average of over 1% annually, with the number expected to reach to nearly three-tenths by 2050. A significant chunk of this withdrawal is being contributed by the emerging economies of South and Southeast Asia respectively. Hence, governments are undertaking initiatives to accelerate water treatment efforts, aggrandizing demand for technical grade sodium trimetaphosphate in forthcoming years.

"While the global sodium trimetaphosphate market appears highly consolidated, emergence of various regional level manufacturers in recent years have compelled established players to forge distribution, production and supply agreements to remain afloat as the market edges towards heightened competition," remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market Study

Demand for food grade sodium trimetaphosphate to surge by more than 80% through 2031

By application, starch modification is poised to expand the fastest, attributed to rising starch consumption in developing regions

U.S to maintain lead across North America, however, perceived demerits associated with starch consumption to reduce market share in the future

U.K to experience heightened growth amid extensive hard water treatment applications

Robust food & beverage industry to open gates across the French and German markets

China to maintain lead in the global sodium trimetaphosphate landscape, attributed to increasing number of investments by F&B companies

Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market- Prominent Drivers

Rising demand for modified starch for numerous applications to aggrandize sodium trimetaphosphate sales in the future

Growing applications in potable water treatment to heighten future demand across key countries

Manufacturers are incorporating sodium trimetaphosphate in the production of cleaning agents such as detergents and soaps, further broadening growth prospects

Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market- Key Restraints

Rising health concerns such as demineralization of the tooth enamel is anticipated to restrain uptake across key consumer products segments

Availability of safer additive substitutes combined with strict regulatory provisions to hinder sodium trimetaphosphate sales in the long-run

Competitive Landscape

Hua Xing Manufacturing Company Limited, ICL Group, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Innophos Inc., Norwest Chemical and Reephos Chemicals Co. Ltd. are some prominent sodium trimetaphosphate manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR in its extensive coverage. Owing to the presence of limited players, the market appears highly consolidated. The top three players: ICL Group, Xingfa Chemicals and Innophos Inc., account for 4/5th of the total revenue share.

Xingfa Chemicals Group is a major sodium trimetaphosphate manufacturer, offering the chemical in food grade specifications as a starch modifier, as a water retention agent in meat processing, a stabilizing agent in cheese processing and prevention of food discoloration. The company has its overseas distribution and manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Oceania and Africa.

Likewise, Innophos Inc., manufactures food grade and tech grade treatment grade sodium trimetaphosphate. The tech grade sodium trimetaphosphate is primary utilized to treat water, metals and wall board appliances. The company also produces the Curavis range which is utilized to reduce sodium levels in processed meats while maintaining yield, taste and texture.

More Insights on the Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium trimetaphosphate market. The study divulges essential insights on the sodium trimetaphosphate market on the basis of grade (food, technical, and industrial) and application (food processing, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, starch modification, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

