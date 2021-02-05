Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, today announced a corporate update on recent developments.



CBD of Denver, Inc. logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7647/73672_db89eb60a4991824_001full.jpg

Rockflowr Exchange - CBD of Denver's Wholesale Department - has established a new distributor/reseller relationship for Rockflowr hemp flowers. This new customer is supplying small CBD retailers and large chain stores throughout the EU. An initial test purchase of approximately 50 kg was completed in November 2020 and another on 150 kg in December 2020. Strong demand among retailers resulted in order volume of 600 kg for January 2021. We anticipate that this new Swiss customer will increase its monthly order volume continuously over the next months.

Rockflowr has also established a new supplier relationship with a US producer/distributor for the importation of 3,500 lbs of cured high-grade hemp flowers.

"We have selected only premium quality indoor flowers by going with our partner Blake Becher and using a professional inspection process to guarantee the best quality for our clients," stated Pascal Siegenthaler, Director of Sales. "We already have high margin orders for the imported products."

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBDofDenver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.





Rockflowr Production Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7647/73672_db89eb60a4991824_002full.jpg

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our brands, Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we have built a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. For more information visit www.cbdofdenver.com.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.



Black Pearl CBD Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7647/73672_db89eb60a4991824_003full.jpg

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.



Contact Information:



Marcel Gamma

info@cbdofdenver.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73672