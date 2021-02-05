Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) is managed by Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed. Although the Democrats have regained control of the Senate, the managers consider it more of a blue 'trickle' than a 'wave' as they won by the narrowest of margins and they believe President Biden has far more pressing issues to deal with than healthcare reform. Borho and Polischuk are optimistic about the prospects for global healthcare stocks this year, supported by a 'golden era' of innovation, a constructive regulatory environment and the potential for robust levels of mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity.

