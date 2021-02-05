General Environmental Management, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

MIDDLETOWN, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI), "the Company", is pleased to provide a shareholder update.

On December 22, 2020 Jason Tucker was appointed as CEO and Director. Mr. Tucker has 15 years experience in Business Development, Project Management, Account Management and Sales Engineering.

Following the appointment of Mr. Tucker, the Company redomiciled from Nevada to Delaware in January 2021. The Company's move from Nevada to Delaware was done for the sake of utilizing laws unique to Delaware that will allow the Company to divest itself and extinguish any historical debts and liabilities. These actions will ensure that Company's capital structure will remain un-diluted.

During this process, the Company further intends to effect a name change which will be disclosed at a future date.

The Company has identified unique assets to merge in which will ultimately include bringing on additional management and personnel as well. The incoming team consists of internationally known celebrities that will be identified once financial audits are complete. Management is confident that the direction and sector the Company is targeting will vastly increase shareholder value.

Finally, the company will be reducing the authorized shares and is expecting to be audited and back in good standing with its reporting obligations within the next 45 days.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "I'm very pleased to pursue this opportunity in GEVI and look forward to sharing the exciting direction the company is heading. We will continue to provide regular updates on our progress."

