TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings January 31, 2021 2,653,124,025 2,784,212,357

A total number of 2,808,598,660 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

24,386,303 voting rights attached to the 24,386,303 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

