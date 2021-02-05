Valorem Change Consultants CEO Laurence Spring Launches Personal Website

The new website provides a deeper look at Laurence Spring, who spent nearly three decades in the public education field.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Laurence Spring, an acclaimed organizational development and education consultant and CEO of Valorem Change Consultants, has launched a new personal website at https://laurencespring.com.

The new website provides a deeper look at Laurence Spring, who spent nearly three decades in the public education field serving in various roles, including: teacher, assistant principal, principal, special education director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.

Shortly after retiring in the spring of 2020, Laurence Spring launched Valorem Change Consultants, and now works closely with organizations and school districts to enhance organizational efficiency, results and equity. This latter objective is especially relevant and vital, considering what is happening in many schools - and indeed, society in general - across the country during this tumultuous time.

"The mission of Valorem Change Consultants - and my personal mission as well - is to ensure that race, economics and disability no longer serve as predictors of achievement," commented Laurence Spring, who obtained a Doctor of Education degree from Manhattanville College School of Education. "We must empower each individual with the tools they need to achieve their full potential and succeed."

Visitors to the new website will also find a growing inventory of Laurence Spring's thought leadership articles on a variety of change management topics, such as advice on how to improve engagement during significant organizational change, how to reduce change fatigue in the workplace, and how to introduce change to staff. Links to Laurence Spring in the media are also highlighted, including his recent exclusive interview with Thrive Global.

"The website gives me a platform to dive deep into key strategies and concepts that are very important to me, both professionally and personally," commented Laurence Spring. "I also love the fact that I can connect directly with my peers. There is always something happening on the change management landscape - new ideas, issues, perspectives, paradigms and best practices - and rather than waiting weeks or even months for an article to get published elsewhere, I can have something for my community within a matter of days, or even in some cases hours."

"I am hoping to add much more rich content in the weeks and months ahead, as my busy schedule permits," commented Laurence Spring. "Last year was extremely unpredictable for obvious reasons, and even with a COVID-19 vaccine rollout on the horizon, 2021 is already shaping up to be quite volatile. Organizations of all sizes, and across all industries and sectors, are going to need support on managing change - and turning uncertainty from something to dread and resist, into something to embrace and exploit."

About Laurence Spring

Laurence Spring is an acclaimed organizational development and education consultant and the CEO of Valorem Change Consultants. He is a passionate advocate for helping organizations identify critically important objectives, and then implement strategies, projects and programs to achieve them effectively and efficiently. Prior to launching Valorem Change Consultants in 2020, Laurence Spring spent nearly 30 years in the public education sector, including 19 years as a superintendent. He received a Doctor of Education (EdD) degree from Manhattanville College School of Education, completed an ABD at Vanderbilt University's Peabody School of Education and Human Development, received a Master of Science degree from the University of Rochester, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Geneseo. Learn more about Laurence Spring at https://laurencespring.com.

