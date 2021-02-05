Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) ("the Company"), a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. President and CEO of the Company, Gerald Easterling, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by congratulating Easterling on the Company's ribbon cutting ceremony for the NaturalShrimp Iowa facility. "We're going to create a lot of jobs out there," shared Easterling. "The facility in hard assets is well over $40 to $50 million," said Easterling. "We have a technology that will turn the facility into a successful operation," he continued, adding that the Company was able to rehire many of the facility's former employees. "We expect about 50 people when we get it fully operational."

"We're also going to go into further processing," shared Easterling, noting due to COVID-19 restrictions the market for home delivery has become a viable target market. "We're going to install probably a 4,000 to 5,000 sq. ft. section of that building, and it will be enclosed for portion packing." Our new platform technologies will extend shelf life allowing distribution to extended markets.

"Any timeframe for when you may be producing revenue from that facility?" asked Jolly. "We're trying to stock the first PLs, which is a big aggressive push, by the 18th of this month," explained Easterling, noting that the Company expects the PLs to be stocked no later than early March.

"Where are we at with the La Coste construction?" asked Jolly. "Last week we actually stocked the first PLs, in 25% of the nursery tanks, the PLs have just started growing in our new facility," said Easterling. "It is pretty amazing what our guys have done in only 4 ½ months."

The conversation then turned to the Company's Webster City, Iowa property. "There's about 350,000 sq. ft. of production that we will have in Webster City. It will be called, NaturalShrimp Iowa," shared Easterling. "We're excited to be putting NaturalShrimp signs up and having people come to work with us."

"How is the Ecoponex Systems relationship coming along?" asked Jolly. "It's going great. It looks like we're going to go with the final contract in Puerto Rico," said Easterling, adding that the Company is also working on an additional contract with a California-based plant. "We also just signed our joint venture agreement with Florida that will be going after a $25 million grant that has been lined up for us by our own lobbyists," said Easterling. He also shared that the Company intends to expand in La Coste, Texas with an additional facility.

Jolly then asked for an update on the Company's joint venture agreement in Florida with Hydrenesis. "NaturalShrimp Inc. has really broadened its platform technologies for other species," said Easterling, adding that the innovative technology secured through this partnership will allow the Company to conduct testing on salmon and additional species.

"Our technology allows us to grow in higher quantities," said Easterling, elaborating on the Company's growth and revenue strategy. "We know at this time that we are going to be able to go into a higher-end market because of this contract packing that COVID has made available to us," he continued. "Currently, we know we have the potential of going for over $10 per pound on wholesale on the packaged products."

"For the uplist side, we are probably about four weeks out from filing the final documents," shared Easterling, before noting the Company's skilled underwriter and legal team. "We will be filing a 14C, probably within the next week or two, and that will spell out the terms and conditions of the uplist."

To close the interview, Easterling expressed his gratitude for the Company's continued growth and success. "We have the opportunity, because of our technology platform, to be able to do something no one else has done."

To hear Gerald Easterling's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7792345-naturalshrimp-inc-discusses-its-2021-expansion-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About NaturalShrimp, Inc.

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73732