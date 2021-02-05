Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 (ALPP) Drone Subsidiary, Vayu, Looks to Set a World Record With Their Autonomous Delivery G1 Aircraft

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB:ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses announced today that one of their drone subsidiaries, Vayu, is set to achieve the world record for distance by flight through their autonomous delivery G1 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

The Vayu team will be heading to Equatorial Guinea, Africa in the coming weeks to achieve this accomplishment. They will fly their G1 aircraft from the port city of Bata to the island of Bioko approximately 128 miles away. Additionally, they will also fly the G1 from Bioko Island to Annobon Island approximately 364 miles away. The last known distance record was in 2017 with a fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by a Nevada UAS Consortium for about 97 miles.

The application has been filed with the Guinness Book of World Records and the Vayu team, lead by CEO, Daniel Pepper, is working through the logistics of moving the G1 aircraft internationally. This will not be Mr. Pepper's first trip to Africa with Vayu aircraft. He and his team previously partnered with USAID in Malawi to help combat Zika by testing payload capacity deliveries to remote areas. The team also partnered with the Stony Brook University Global Health Institute to deliver blood samples and vaccines in Madagascar.

Ian Kantrowitz, member of Alpine 4's Executive Leadership Team commented, "Who doesn't love a world record? Since the Vayu team is already going to be in Equatorial Guinea meeting with the Ministry of Health anyway, we figured we may as well go for a world record."

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to have collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

CONTACT:

Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628045/Alpine-4-ALPP-Drone-Subsidiary-Vayu-Looks-to-Set-a-World-Record-With-Their-Autonomous-Delivery-G1-Aircraft