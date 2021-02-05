Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") initiates exclusive distribution agreement with Vendmost, LLC

Vendmost will begin to distribute access control A.I. Thermoscan units air purification and sanitizing products and accompanying technologies for ATHC exclusively.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / (OTC PINK:ATHC) Vendmost, LLC, first in wellness, was founded during the height of the 2020 pandemic in New York City. After developing reactive processes and testing numerous solutions, Vendmost began to offer "plug and play" proactive technologies and solutions which promote public health and safety. In addition to A.I. powered Thermal Body Temperature Reading, ATHC in conjunction with Vendmost will also initiate access control, visitor management, staff management, customer analytics, visitor pass modules, email, text and printed attendance notifications and employee attendance reporting.

Vendmost has already signed definitive purchase order for over $150,000 in January of 2021.

"We are pleased to enter into an agreement with Vendmost. Vendmost' s team of veteran health and safety staff, business consultants and entrepreneurs will be instrumental in cultivating the wellness vertical for ATHC." Said Alex Lemberg, President.

"After careful consideration and validation of ATHC products, Vendmost is proud to announce our distribution agreement with ATHC. We believe that the types of products and the services Vendmost offers are the key component to the re-opening of our economy and keeping our workforce safe." Said Kent Swig, Managing Member.

About Vendmost

Vendmost, LLC, first in wellness, was founded during the height of the 2020 pandemic in New York City. After developing reactive processes and testing numerous solutions, Vendmost began to offer "plug and play" proactive technologies and solutions which promote public health and safety. Vendmost is acutely aware of the needs of customers and capabilities of technology-based solutions. The Company's services, products, technologies, and applications are designed to promote health, safety and wellness. The offerings are applicable for personal use, to public and private sectors, and government. In addition, Vendmost is the exclusive distributor of ATHC Thermascan products.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC Markets: "ATHC"), is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Certain shareholders and affiliates of ATHC and Vendmost are sharing responsibilities in both entities.

