UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions Plc - Notice to Shareholders re Change of Auditor

UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions plc

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

5thFebruary 2021

Re: UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions plc (the "Company")

Notice to ShareholdersreChange of Auditor

Dear Shareholder,

We are writing to you as a Shareholder in the Company to announce that Ernst & Young have replaced PWC as auditors of the Company with effect from 23rd October 2020. Their details are as follows: Ernst & Young, EY Building, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2.

The latest Prospectus, Supplements, Key Investor Information Documents and Constitution of the Company will be available free of charge at the Company's registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, online at www.ubs.com/etf and www.ubs.com/funds and/or free of charge from each of the local representatives in the countries where the Company is registered, including in Switzerland from UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG, Aeschenplatz 6, 4052 Basel which acts as Swiss Representative and UBS Switzerland AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, CH-8098 Zurich which acts as the Swiss Paying Agent as well as from the German Paying and Information Agent, UBS Europe SE, Brockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, 60306, Frankfurt am Main, Germany and for investors in Italy on www.ubs.com/etf.

Yours faithfully

_________________

For and on behalf of

Director

UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions Plc